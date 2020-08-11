Dr Teoman Sırrı: “Antibody test gives 99% accurate results”

BRİTİSH Medical Association North London Region Vice President, Royal Awarded Turkish Cypriot Doctor Teoman Sırrı made important evaluations about the coronavirus outbreak.

Providing information about tests and accuracy rates,

Sırrı said that the antibody test is the most reliable with 99 percent accuracy, and also stated: “My advice to the TRNC government is that those who will go to Cyprus from the UK request an antibody test in the last 5 days and do not apply quarantine to those who are negative”.

Claiming that the PCR tests currently applied in the TRNC are not reliable, Sırrı emphasized that a person infected with coronavirus will be negative in the first 4 days and after the 9th day, the PCR test result will be negative.

Stating that the most important thing to do to protect against coronavirus is to use masks, follow social distance rules and pay attention to personal hygiene, Dr Sırrı, “Covid-19 is a dangerous flu. The most important thing here is the use of quality masks, social distance and hygiene. Of course, we should keep our immunity strong by exercising, eating healthy, taking vitamin D, vitamin C and zinc from the sun and foods ”.