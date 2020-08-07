Police appeal following shooting in south London

Detectives are appealing for information after police were called to Rollins Street, SE15, at 4.05 am on Friday, 7 August to reports of a man injured after a firearm discharge.

A 27-year-old man was found with two gunshot wounds to his chest and body.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious, but stable, condition.

At around 4.30 am a second man attended hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. His condition is non-life-threatening.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Constable Simon Carson said: “We believe a significant number of people were attending an unlicensed music event in nearby Bridgehouse Meadows at the time of the shooting.

“We’re appealing for anyone who has footage or images of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible”.At this early stage of the investigation, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via @MetCC, quoting CAD 1178/07AUG. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.