Construction worker killed as two-storey building collapses in Tottenham

A site worker was killed when part of a two-storey building collapsed in Tottenham yesterday (August 4).

Emergency services were called to the scene, on Vale Road, shortly before 2.20pm.

According to London Fire Brigade, a wall partially collapsed along with a reinforced concrete roof of a building being demolished.

A man became trapped under the concrete and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A site worker was trapped under the concrete and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Brigade’s Urban Search and Rescue crews will work alongside the Health and Safety Executive and the Metropolitan Police Service to retrieve the body of the man.

“The Brigade was called at 2.19pm and crews remain on scene.

“Four fire engines and three fire rescue units from Tottenham, Stoke Newington, Holloway, Edmonton, Battersea and East Ham fire stations are at the scene.”

