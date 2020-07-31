Hottest day of the year recorded as the UK hits 36C

The Met Office has confirmed today (July 31) is the hottest day of the year.

Temperatures reached 36.8C at Heathrow Airport at 2pm, surpassing the previous record for 2020 of 33.4C set on June 25.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said the sunny weather and increased cloud throughout the day brings with it a small risk of isolated thunderstorms.

However, most placed will remain dry, while becoming hot and humid.

Popular tourist spots on the continent including Ibiza, Lisbon and Berlin fall short of the UK high, reaching 33C, 30C and 25C respectively.

