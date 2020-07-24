Government adds 5 more countries to quarantine free travel list

The government has announced travel corridors for five more countries, meaning they will be exempt from the coronavirus quarantine.

From Tuesday, people returning to England from Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia and St Vincent and the Grenadines will no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days.

More than 70 countries and territories were included in the first wave of travel corridors, which came into effect earlier this month.

Among the countries not on the list were the US, Portugal, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Iran, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.

Portugal’s prime minister has said his country is in talks with the British government over its exclusion.

The Department for Transport has said the approved destinations pose “a reduced risk to the public health of UK citizens”, but the list will be kept “under constant review”.

