Leicester textile firms face enforcement action

3 days önce
0 34 Bir dakikadan az

NEARLY a quarter of textile firms in Leicester inspected for health and safety breaches since lockdown have faced action, the government has said.

Further measures are also being considered at premises which ignored controls intended to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Concerns about working conditions in the city’s textile factories have grown in recent weeks.

The work and pensions minister said inspectors had visited 34 businesses. In a parliamentary written answer to questions about the welfare of Leicester’s garment workers, Baroness Stedman-Scott said the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) had imposed enforcement action at eight premises.

She added: “Further enforcement action is being considered where non-compliance with Covid-19 risk controls has been found.”

Leicester’s garment industry has been under a spotlight after reports staff at factories have been underpaid and unprotected from Covid-19.

Fashion chain Boohoo is investigating one of its suppliers after reports some workers were paid only £3.50 an hour.

 

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

3 weeks önce
93

Walkers crisps confirms 28 cases at Leicester site

3 weeks önce
343

Yeniden karantina önlemleri uygulanan Leicester’de vakaların sayısı neden arttı?

4 weeks önce
56

Lockdown tightened as cases increase in Leicester

4 weeks önce
578

Covid-19 vakalarının arttığı Leicester şehrine yeniden karantina önlemleri getirildi

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.