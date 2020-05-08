Coronavirus UK: 626 more deaths taking toll to 31,241

A six-week-old baby has become one of the latest to die after testing positive for the coronavirus.\r\n\r\nThe baby was among 31,241 coronavirus-related fatalities in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.\r\n\r\nThe figures were confirmed by the government on Friday evening.\r\n\r\nSome 11,788 people remain in hospital with the virus, down from 12,688 reported a day earlier, but the number of positive tests was up 4,699 to 211,364. The number of tests yesterday was just over 97,000.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe UK death figures include 332 in England, a number that brings the total number of confirmed deaths in England's hospitals to 22,764.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe oldest patient was 103, and 22 of the 332 people - aged between 40 and 96 - had no known underlying health conditions.\r\n\r\nFigures are released daily but they often include uncounted deaths from days or even weeks ago.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n