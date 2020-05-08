Coronavirus UK: 626 more deaths taking toll to 31,241

A six-week-old baby has become one of the latest to die after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The baby was among 31,241 coronavirus-related fatalities in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

The figures were confirmed by the government on Friday evening.

Some 11,788 people remain in hospital with the virus, down from 12,688 reported a day earlier, but the number of positive tests was up 4,699 to 211,364. The number of tests yesterday was just over 97,000.

The UK death figures include 332 in England, a number that brings the total number of confirmed deaths in England’s hospitals to 22,764.