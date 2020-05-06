Day-Mer celebrated International Workers Day

CELEBRATING the International Workers’ Day on Friday the 1st of May, Day-Mer and a number of their volunteer prepared and delivery food and goods to North Middlesex Hospital.

Celebrating this year online they streamed a convoy of members who drove from the London Community Center in Tottenham to North Middlesex Hospital, where they dropped off food and essential to frontline workers to celebrate International Workers’ Day. Showing their thanks to all those working hard during lockdown to ensure the most vulnerable are able to be given the care they need during the pandemic.

In a post intheire social media page they said: “Long live the day of unity, struggle and solidarity of workers and those who support labor May 1!

On extraordinary conditions, on May 1, we came to North Middlesex hospital from our association with our car convoys and visited the health workers. Here we read our press release with our feelings of solidarity by delivering the food we prepared to the Hospital Unite union representative.

The united workers are invincible! Long live health workers struggling at the front line in the fight against the epidemic.

Our sibling! Long live May 1! Long Live May Day!”