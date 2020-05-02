Coronavirus UK: Deaths reach 28,131 as the UK ‘passes the peak’

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in hospitals, care homes and the wider community in the UK has risen by 621 to 28,131.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus is up 4,806 to 182,260.

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 is down from 15,111 to 14,695.

During Saturday’s daily news conference, communities secretary Robert Jenrick said that 1,129,907 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the UK, including 105,937 on Friday.

Mr Jenrick reiterated that the UK had “passed the peak of the virus” and reassured people that the prime minister will explain “how we will address the second phase” next week.

He said he knew the “restrictive measures… are difficult for everyone”, adding: “All of you, watching at home this afternoon, have made sacrifices – big and small,” before pledging more support for victims of domestic violence.

He also emphasised the government’s help for rough sleepers and people who were ‘shielding’ at home.

Saturday’s figures are just short of Italy, which has had the deadliest novel coronavirus outbreak among European countries, reporting 28,236 deaths on Friday.

At the news conference, deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said the number of people in hospital has decreased by 13% in the last week and London has come back down to the levels of other regions across the UK.