Coronavirus UK: 360 deaths, lowest daily rate in a month

Another 360 people with coronavirus have died in UK hospitals – the lowest daily increase in confirmed deaths for four weeks.

A total of 21,092 hospital patients have now died in the UK after testing positive for COVID-19, the Department of Health said.

It came as Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the families of frontline NHS workers or social care staff who die from coronavirus will each receive a £60,000 payout.

The latest confirmed deaths include a 29-year-old who had no known underlying health conditions.

It is the smallest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths in UK hospitals since 30 March when 180 deaths were confirmed.

The figures do not include deaths in the community, such as those in care homes, with experts voicing concerns they are going “under the radar”.

Health authorities in the four UK nations record their own daily figures, which may not tally with the government’s overall UK total because they collate their numbers at different times throughout the day.

The latest coronavirus deaths in hospitals in England included: