Boris Johnson: the UK must avoid devastating “second peak”

Boris Johnson has said the UK is “beginning to turn the tide” against the coronavirus pandemic but insisted the lockdown must go on to avoid a potentially devastating “second peak” of infections.

The Prime Minister made a statement outside Number 10 on his return to Westminster after recovering from a serious bout of Covid-19.

Johnson addressed the public before leading a meeting of the “war cabinet” to thrash out the country’s next steps in tackling the crisis. He vowed to use the “maximum possible transparency” with the British people in sharing his calculations for lifting measures.

He faces mounting pressure from senior Tory MPs and donors, as well as members of the opposition, to begin easing the nationwide lockdown, with a review of the restrictions scheduled for Thursday, May 7.