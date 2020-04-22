Over 100 members of the Turkish Speaking Community fall victim to the coronavirus

IN the past week the number of member of the Turkish speaking community that have died pass the 100 mark.

As of Wednesday 4pm, 118 known Turkish Speaking Members of the community have fallen victim to the virus. As each passing day the news of more and more loves ones passing away as family and friends share their grief on social media and the community.

In the UK as of 5pm on April 21 coronavirus has taken 18,100 lives in the UK and as of 9am of April 22, 133,495 people have tested positive.

Munuse Nabi Iffet Bilaloglu Rahmi Biyik

The known number of members from the Turkish Speaking Community that originated from Turkey has reached 34: Hayri Ergönül,İlyas Güngör, Hacı Ali Doğuş, Hasan Ergönül, Mevlüt Bozdoğan, Melik Ejder Ülkümen, Serkan Aydın, Hüseyin Arslan, Mahmut Özcan, Ali Nurdağı, Hüseyin Buz, Cuma Çetin, Fatma Kurt, Hıdır Uzun, Ali Kalaycı, Süleyman Özdemir, İsmail Taşçı, Zeynep Çakantemur, Ömür Alişan, Gülüzar Ağbacı, Vahide Bektaş, Elif Keskin, R. Ç., Hatice Araz, Döndü Kurt, Murat Ekici, Aziz Özdil, Erkan Şahin, Ali Özel, Rahmi Bıyık, Fehmi Gür, Nevga Çöker, İffet Bilaloğlu and Hüseyin Çiftçi have all lost their lives to coronavirus.

Ali Ozel İsmail Özbarış Aziz Özdil Erdal Kemal (Yılmaz), Erbay Kemal (Yılmaz) İbrahim Mercan Mustafa Enver Murat Ekici Vahide Bektaş & , Gülüzar Ağbacı

The Cypriot community living has seen a high number of deaths in particular, 84 people from a Turkish Cypriot background have passed away: Ahmet Raşit, Elmaziye Kanlı, Mustafa Ahmet, Yıldıray Faik, Kamil Ahmet, Şengül Besim, Mehmet Abdurrahman, Güney Osman Tarzan, Doğan Ahmet Konkurt, Safi Levent, Mehmet Erdoğan, Mustafa Mehmet, Hasan Ali, H. Y. Ş., Zülfiye Osman, Niyazi Numanoğlu, Rahme Ahmet Tayip, Çetin Çetinkaya, Arif Niyazi, Samime Bilginer, Serdar Balı, Tayfun Salih, Ahmet Kamil, Osman Mehmet, Özkan Hüseyin, Hatice Yusuf Veci, Hüseyin Kavaz, Ersin Mehmet Soyalan, Türker Enver, Rıfat Hasan Rezvan, Sündüz Yusuf Ramadan, Salise Tolgay Demirağ, Hilmi Miksi, Enver Arif, Hanife Mehmet, Mustafa İbrahim, Ergün Osman, Emine Aziz, Suna Arif, Yaşar Cevahir, Ayşe Ali, Şakir Cemal, İbrahim Muharrem, Sare Tek, Salih Balı, Aynur Hussein (Talat Gusela), Özcan Aygın, Ferhat Hakkı, Hüseyin Ahmet, İbrahim Mercan, Mustafa Enver, Erdal Kemal Yılmaz, Erbay Kemal Yılmaz, Hüseyin Türkan, İsmet Ramadan, Burhan Mustafa, Sultan Şevket, Mustafa Şükrü, Ekrem Hasan, Salih Hasan, Mehmet Emirzade, İsmail Özbarış, Ahmet Ömer, İbrahim Özgür, Sonya Kaygan, Ayten Yusuf, Fikriye Halil Emir, Özgür Celal, Mustafa Cavit, Hilmi İbrahim, Hüseyin İbrahim, Layka Nemes Hüseyin, Ufuk Kalkan, Saydam Akpınar, Nezihe Köşe, Mustafa Ahmet, Cihan Sadık, Münüse Nabi, Sonal Hasan, Muazzez Ahmet, Hüseyin Ahmet, Ahmet Hasan, Cemal Hüseyin and Orhan Mehmet Mustafa.

Rahmi Biyik Ali Ozel İsmail Özbarış Yasar Cevahir Şakir Cemal Ersin Mehmet (Soyalan) Ali Nurdağı Turker Enver Osman Mehmet Elmaziye Kanlı Tayfun Salih & Ahmet Kamil Rahme Erdoğan Tayip Doğan Konkurt(Ahmet) & Serkan Aydın Safi Levent (Right) Ahmet Raşit Güney Tarzan Hacı Ali Doğuş Mehmet Abdurrahman Yıldıray Faik Kamil Ahmet İlyas Güngör & Mustafa Ahmet Hüseyin Arslan Hatice Yusuf Veci

At Londra Gazete we send our condolence to all the families and friends of those who have lost their lives to coronavirus and during this time we wish all our readers’ good health and hope you’re keeping safe.