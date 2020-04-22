ICMG helping provided essentials to frontline workers

ISLAMIC Community Millî Görüş (IGMG) in a show of thanks and graduated to hhealthcare professionals in London together with the Hasene Humanitarian Aid UK dropped off essential goods to North Middlesex hospital.

In the context of the Kovid-19 outbreak fight in London with the Hasene Humanitarian Aid UK as the ICMG, a courtesy visit was made to the staff of the North Middlesex University Hospital during this challenging process and distribution of thank you packages with included soup, dessert, bread and water where given.

Adem Özdemir, President of the British Hasene Humanitarian Aid Association UK, said: They stated that, as before, they will continue to accompany the healthcare professionals who work devotedly in this process and that such studies will continue in different hospitals in London. They also expressed their wish for the end of these difficult days as soon as possible for all humanity.

Within the scope of the project “Organized by the IGMG Corporate Communications Department, it is aimed to thank the citizens who work in places that cannot be closed, such as hospitals, pharmacies, markets, and offer some morale. They have also express that the project will continue throughout the corona crisis period to ensure they are able to help as many people as possible.

