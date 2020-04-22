Fundraiser started for Sonya Kaygan young daughter

SONYA Kaygan a 26-year-old Turkish Cypriot care worker lost her life after contracting coronavirus, leaving behind her 3-year-old daughter on April 17th. The single mother worked at Elizabeth Lodge Care Home in north London.

Her young daughter is now being cared by Sonya’s mother and in a show of support a crowdfund page has been set up to help towards her funeral costs and the care of her child. The install target was to reach £2,000, so far the over £19,000 worth of donations have been made with many not knowing Sonya but praising her work and dedication as a carer who sadly lost her life caring for people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

On the go fund me page it said; “On April 17th, 2020 Sonya Kaygan sadly lost her battle with COVID-19 aged 26. Sonja was a career at the Elizabeth Lodge Care Home. She gave her life to protecting and caring for the most vulnerable. She was a gentle, caring and kind-hearted soul. Sonya was a single parent and leaves behind her three-year-old daughter. Sonya’s mother Ayse is taking care of her grandchild now, while also deeply hurting from the loss of her daughter. Please let’s get together help support Sonya and her family during this time of grief. The money raised will go a long way in making life more bearable after experiencing this unexpected tragedy. The funds will go towards funeral costs and the care of her three-year-old daughter.”

If you wish to donated and help towards the crowdfund you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/care-worker-sonya-kaygan-26-loses-covid19-battle?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR0N_wi8xQZo_hS9uTTeL25kxfasZc6u1HRqdjBqGKNzow8TtAjAbg7geVY