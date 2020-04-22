Have your say in the proposed changes for motorcycle parking in Hackney

POOR air quality contributes to an estimated 10,000 premature deaths every year in London. As vehicle emissions are the primary source of air pollution in London and because of this Hackney Council is proposing critical changes so it can tackle this source of pollution.

Hackney Council have said: “As part of our commitment to improve local air quality and reduce CO2 emissions in the borough, we are proposing to introduce parking permits for motorcycles. This is aimed at tackling air pollution from motorcycles by encouraging people to switch to less polluting models or more sustainable forms of transport. It will also bring all motorcycle parking charges in line with other vehicles, which have had emissions-based permits since 2015. We are also proposing the introduction of lockable stands in motorcycle bays to improve security for those that need to ride.”

What is being proposed?

As part of Hackney Council’s commitment to improve air quality in Hackney, they are proposing the following changes to motorcycle parking in the borough: The introduction of a requirement for motorcycles to hold a valid permit to park in any permit holder bay, which would be charged based on emissions. Making it a requirement for visitors travelling by motorcycle to display either a visitor e-voucher when visiting friends and family, or purchase a cashless parking session when parked in short-stay bays.

If these proposals were introduced, they would also: Install lockable stands at motorcycle bays to increase security and reduce theft and Convert free solo motorcycle bays into shared use solo motorcycle bays, in which motorcyclists will require either a permit or cashless parking session to park in.

If the changes are implemented, the current approved vehicle emission-based price structure would be applied to motorcycle permits. Most motorcycles would fall within the lowest banding, which currently costs £61 per year.

If you are a Hackney resident, motorcyclist, business or visitor who wants to have their say in the new proposed planned you can do so by completing the online questionnaire by Monday 18 May 2020 or find out more information at https://consultation.hackney.gov.uk/parking-services/motorcycles/. Otherwise, you can also request a paper copy of the consultation booklet and questionnaire by emailing parking.policy@hackney.gov.uk or by calling 020 8356 4008.