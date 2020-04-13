Driver took a 170-mile trip ‘to have a break from wife and kids’

2 hours önce
0 356 Bir dakikadan az

A motorist who was stopped during a 170-mile round trip on Easter Sunday told police he had needed to “have a break” from his wife and children.

The BMW driver was spotted by officers on the A30 near Launceston, Cornwall, who pulled him over and asked the reason for his journey.

When he explained his urge to get out of the house during the Bank Holiday, he was reminded of the rules.

Devon, Cornwall and Dorset Roads Policing teams tweeted about the incident, writing: “Taking your BMW out for a spin on a 170 mile round trip to have a break from the wife and three kids is also not an essential journey.

“The roads are much quieter but there are still people who don’t get it.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sunday’s Downing Street press conference that the future path of the Covid-19 pandemic would be “determined by how people act”, adding: “I’m really glad that at the moment the British people this weekend are doing their bit.”

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

9 hours önce
320

Coronavirus UK: 4,342 new cases and 717 deaths

12 hours önce
227

Ethnic minorities ‘are a third’ of coronavirus patients

1 day önce
561

Coronavirus UK: Death toll reaches 10,612

1 day önce
269

Boris Johnson out of hospital after a week and won’t be returning to work yet

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.