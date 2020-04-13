Coronavirus UK: 4,342 new cases and 717 deaths

Another 717 coronavirus patients have died in UK hospitals, taking the nationwide total to 11,329.

It is the lowest increase recorded over the Bank Holiday weekend, after 980 on Friday, which surpassed the worst confirmed daily totals in Italy and Spain, 917 on Saturday and 737 on Sunday.

The number of people who have been tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, rose to 290,720 following another 15,506 tests on Monday – with 88,821 having now tested positive in the UK.

The figures were announced by the Department of Health.

