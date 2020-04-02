90 minutes coronvirus testing machine to be rolled out across UK

COVID-19 testing machines that can make a diagnosis in less than 90 minutes are to be rolled out across the UK.

Ten of the portable machines, called Samba II, are already being used to diagnose coronavirus patients at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge as of this week.

Developed by a University of Cambridge spin-off company called Diagnostics for the Real World, researchers said their COVID-19 tests had been validated by Public Health England (PHE) – and that they were expected to be launched in hospitals across the country.

The government has come under increasing pressure as testing numbers have remained low, with testing of frontline NHS staff only beginning in high numbers at the weekend, and Boris Johnson promising on Wednesday to “massively ramp up” testing.

Researchers said the Samba II – originally developed for early HIV diagnosis – is “extremely sensitive” at detecting active infections, with 98.7% of people correctly identified as having COVID-19.

Nasal and throat swabs from patients are loaded into the machines which look for tiny traces of genetic material belonging to the coronavirus.