Two new flights arranged to take Turkish Cypriot citizens back home

An announcement has been made that two flights for Turkish Cypriot citizens in the UK here for education, health treatments or any similar activities.

In a statement shared by the TRNC London Representative Office it stated:

” Important Travel Announcement

In order to ensure the transfer of our citizens living in the UK return to our country, for those in compulsory education, treatment or similar purpose, flights have been organised from London to Ercan on the following dates:

April 7, 2020 – London STN 11:30 (TWI 652) – Antalya AYT 17:40 arrival AYT 18:10 (TWI 653) – Cyprus ECN 19:05 arrival

April 8, 2020 – London STN 11:30 (TWI 752) – Antalya AYT 17:40 arrival AYT 18:10 (TWI 753) – Cyprus ECN 19:05 arrival

(The price of the flights will be determined by the relevant tour agency. Baggage allowance will be in the form of 1 piece of 20 kg luggage and 1 piece of 5 kg hand luggage.)

A 14-day mandatory quarantine process will be completed in the quarantine centres to be determined by the Ministry of Health. Under these conditions, our citizens who want to return to the country should fill in the data forms below. It is announced to the public.”

Please find the link below for those ciziten looking to apply.

https://londra.mfa.gov.ct.tr/onemli-seyahat-duyurusu/