Pubs, cafes, restaurants told to shut as government grants will cover 80% of wages

Cafes, pubs and restaurants must close from Friday night, except for take-away food, to tackle coronavirus, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

All the UK’s nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres have also been asked to close “as soon as they reasonably can”.

Mr Johnson said the situation will be reviewed each month saying: “We have a real threat to our country, to our ability of our health service to manage it, and unless we get it right thousands of lives will be lost.”

Adding that ‘it’s becoming clear that social gatherings need to be reduced by 75% and “we need now to make it absolutely clear we are enforcing measures”.

Government to pay 80% of wages

Government to pay 80% of wages for employees not working, up to £2,500 a month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak says

The Chancellor said the government will pick up “most of” the wages of workers.

Sunak said: “Today I can announce that in the first time of our history, the government is going to step in and help pay people’s wages.

“We’re setting up a new coronavirus job retention scheme. Any employer in the country small or large, charitable or non-profit, will be eligible for the scheme.

“Government grants will cover 80% of the salary of retained workers up to a total of £2,500 a month – that’s just above the median income.”

Sunak says shops are not in the specific category of businesses in the UK which need to close.

The Chancellor pledged £1bn of support for renters by increasing housing benefit and Universal Credit.

He said the welfare payments’ “generosity” would be increased to allow the local housing allowance to cover at least 30% of market rents.

