NHS appeals for donors to keep giving blood

THE NHS Blood and Transplant service have asked people to keep donating blood as the UK begins a coronavirus clampdown.

While the service’s stock levels are currently good, they have said they need donors to keep travelling to their donating sessions during the clampdown.

The service has said there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus transmitting through blood donation.

An NHSBT spokesperson said: “Our stock levels are currently good. However, we need donors to keep donating as normal and to follow the health, hygiene and travel advice. Travel to blood donation sessions is essential

“Donation will help keep stocks healthy so we are well prepared for the impact of the coronavirus. We’re regularly reviewing the situation and working closely with the DHSC, PHE, and the UK’s other blood donation services. We’re putting in place extra safety measures and safety is always our number one priority.”

The NHS collects blood at mobile sessions across London and at dedicated donor centres in Edgware, West End, and Tooting.

If you can’t make your appointment for any reason they ask that you let them know so they can offer it to someone else.