Coronavirus declared pandemic by World Health Organisation

The coronavirus outbreak has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) – as it expresses increasing alarm about the rising number of cases.

More than 4,300 people have died globally after contracting COVID-19, the prevalent strain of coronavirus, and there have been a total of over 121,500 confirmed infections in at least 114 nations.

There have been more than 3,000 deaths in China, the epicentre of the outbreak.

In the second-worst affected country Italy, which has been put on lockdown, the number of dead in the most severely hit region of Lombardy has reportedly risen from 468 to 617 in a day.

Speaking about the worldwide situation, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

“We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic.”

He added: “In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13 fold and the number of affected countries has tripled.”