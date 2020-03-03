The London Women’s Group scrutinised the primary education system

The London Women’s Group (Londralı Kadınlar Grubu) held a seminar on the Primary Education System in England, on Friday 28 February in North London.

The speaker of the seminar was Zübeyde Aydemir, who has been a primary teacher in London for 17 years and a special education coordinator for the past 5 years. Over 70 parents attended the seminar, wishing their children to get the best education in the UK.

The group founded by Helin Aladağlıoğlu, Asude Aydın, Melis Gökdoğan and Mehtap Yaşar, had previously organised a successful seminar on Secondary Education and High School System in England on January 17, which also saw a large attendance.

During the seminar important topic such as the periods of Reception, Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 are scrutinised, what to look out for in the school application, what resources are obtained about the schools, what should be considered when examining the Ofsted reports, why it is important to visit schools, methods of coping with bullying at school, the transition process from Key Stage 1 to 2 and many more were all analysed.

Zübeyde Aydemir emphasized that the selection of schools should not only be based on Ofsted reports, the difference between a “Good” and “Outstanding” schools could be very low, after the prospective schools were researched over the internet, the atmosphere of the school was felt and the appropriateness of the child and the family was checked. Aydemir spoke about not only seeing the curriculum as taught at school but also the importance of learning outside the classroom. In this context, she stated that parents can volunteer, be a parent governor, and join the family unit to keep communication in the school-family-child triangle strong.

Supporting the seminar, Intuition Clubs Finchley and Explore Learning New Barnet offered free lessons and discounted packages for the participants.

The London Women’s Group is a local group established with the mission of strengthening information, communication and solidarity among women who have settled in London in recent years and accelerating adaptation to the country. Established in April 2019, the group organizes seminars, networking meetings, and breakfast events, and provides platforms for women to gather and share their experiences. The London Women’s Group have about 400 members and new members are gaining day by day.

Those who want to participate in the London Women group and events can send an e-mail to londonlikadınlar@gmail.com, as well as following on their ‘Londonli Kadınlar’ Facebook and Instagram account.