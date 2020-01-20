Another weekend of violence in London: 3 murdered & 1 stabbed

Another weekend of violence in London has seen 3 men fatally stabbed and another stabbed. The two incidents took place just an hour between each other on Sunday night.

MAN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES

A man has been stabbed multiple times while on a train between Surrey and London, British Transport Police say.

The man in his 30s was on a train travelling between Ashford and Hounslow when he was attacked at about 6.40pm on Sunday.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, a police spokesman said.

Police said a number of people were on the train at the time, and have asked any witnesses to come forward.

The man’s injuries were are “not life-threatening”, the police spokesman said.

TRIPLE FATAL STABBING

Three men have died in a stabbing in east London.

Police said they were called at about 7.40pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance in Elmstead Road in Seven Kings, Ilford.

Three men, aged in their 20s or 30s, who were involved in a fight, were found by emergency services with stab injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene. Two men, aged 29 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ch Supt Steve Clayman said a fight had broken out between two groups who were armed with knives, leaving three men fatally stabbed.

“We can now say that two arrests have since been made, so there has been progress.

“The parties are believed to be known to each other and the group are within the Sikh community,” he added.