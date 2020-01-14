Roof blown off in Slough as Storm Brendan hits

A large section of a roof was blown off a block of flats in Slough as Storm Brendan hit the town.

The roof is strewn across the high street, and people have been warned to avoid the area.

The road is closed and emergency services are at the scene, although South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said no-one was believed to be injured.

The UK has seen gusts of more than 80mph, with the Met Office issuing a number of weather warnings.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi called it a “major incident” and asked people to “stay away”.

Slough Borough Council said it had specialist officers on the scene and that there was heavy congestion in the area.