Aysın Yılmaz has lost her life

Aysın Yılmaz, the beloved figure of the Turkish Cypriot community in the UK, passed away at North Middlesex University Hospital, north London where she was being treated at 9 am this morning.

Aysın Yılmaz, one of the popular figures of the Turkish-Speaking community in England, succumbed to the relentless illness.

According to information received from Yilmaz’s husband Mehmet Yilmaz, Aysin had not been responding to treatments for a while and sadly passed away this morning.

Between 2000 and 2002, Aysın Yılmaz was the president of the International Federation of Women in London.

WINNER OF INTERNATIONAL AWARD

Yılmaz, was the president of the Turkish Women’s Aid Association and the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations of England for many years, and who represented Turkish women in the International Women’s Federation, was granted the “Social and Humanitarian Award 2006 in 2006.

A Turkish woman was awarded for the first time in 2006 by the ’The Federation of International Women’s Association in London ‘, which has traditionally been awarded 80,000 members from 30 different countries in the UK.

Originally from Cyprus and married to Mehmet Yılmaz, Aysın Yılmaz was the mother of two daughters, Seden and Zehra.

Details of her funeral are to come. As the Londra Gazete, we send our condolences to Aysın Yılmaz family and friend.