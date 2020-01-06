Have you seen missing Ahmet Ahmet?

5 hours önce
0 932 Bir dakikadan az

The family of missing Ahmet Ahmet from Birmingham are appealing to anyone that has seen or knows where the 17-year-old maybe.

Ahmet left his family home in Solihull, Birmingham yesterday (5th January) at 3pm, wearing a black puma tracksuit and a black hooded jacket, he has not been seen since then.

Family and friends have been posting an appeal across social, acting quickly to find information on Ahmet’s whereabouts.

If you have any information or know where Ahmet is or has been in the since yesterday, please contact his mother and father Polat  and Turkan Ahmet on Facebook or get in contact with Londra Gazete Facebook page.

 

 

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

3 hours önce
47

Türkiye’den İngiltere’ye uzanan ragbi yolculuğu

4 hours önce
70

İngiltere’de maaş adaletsizliği: En büyük patronlar ortalama yıllık maaşı ‘3 günde’ kazanıyor

5 hours önce
52

Norveç’in başkentinde 2019 yılındaki trafik kazalarında toplamda 1 kişi öldü

5 hours önce
784

Birmingham kentinde yaşayan gencimiz Ahmet Ahmet kayıp

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin