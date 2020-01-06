Have you seen missing Ahmet Ahmet?

The family of missing Ahmet Ahmet from Birmingham are appealing to anyone that has seen or knows where the 17-year-old maybe.

Ahmet left his family home in Solihull, Birmingham yesterday (5th January) at 3pm, wearing a black puma tracksuit and a black hooded jacket, he has not been seen since then.

Family and friends have been posting an appeal across social, acting quickly to find information on Ahmet’s whereabouts.

If you have any information or know where Ahmet is or has been in the since yesterday, please contact his mother and father Polat and Turkan Ahmet on Facebook or get in contact with Londra Gazete Facebook page.