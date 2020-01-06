70 firefighters tackled a fire in Edmonton

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a car repair workshop fire on Bull Lane in Edmonton.

Most of the ground floor of a car repair workshop was damaged by the blaze.

Eleven people were evacuated from an adjacent block of flats as a precaution.

In a statement the London Fire Brigade said : “The Brigade was called at 0628 and crews from Tottenham, Edmonton, Southgate, Stoke Newington, Hornsey, Walthamstow and Finchley fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fireis under investigation.”

While the fire has been put and under control, smoke can still be seen from afar.