Nearly 1m Irish passports issued in record-breaking year

2 hours önce
0 37 Bir dakikadan az

Almost a million Irish passports were issued in 2019, Dublin has revealed.

The record total was hit because of a surge in applicants from the UK – with tens of thousands of people living here apparently seeking a way to maintain their European citizenship after Brexit.

Interest from the England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland peaked in March and October – the months when the UK was initially due to leave the EU.

Fears of losing a host of rights – including access to the European health insurance card and the Erasmus university scheme – are thought to have inspired many to seek the extra documentation.

Anyone living in the UK who has either Irish parents or grandparents is entitled to a passport for the country.

Simon Coveney, Ireland’s foreign affairs minister said it had been “another bumper year for the passport service”.

Application numbers have gone up every since 2015 – the year before the Brexit referendum.

Mr Coveney added: “I want to thank the staff of the passport service who have worked hard in recent years to ensure the government provides a modern, secure and efficient service.

“The Irish passport is a valuable document and we continue to strengthen all processes to prevent fraud and maintain its integrity and security.”

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

15 mins önce
18

Noel kutlamasına götürülmeyen kaplumbağa evi yaktı

1 hour önce
29

West Ham’li futbolcu lüks aracıyla kaza yaptı

2 hours önce
308

Kafasında şişe kırılan genç kadına 6 dikiş atıldı

2 hours önce
103

One of Britain’s most wanted men was arrested while having Christmas dinner

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin