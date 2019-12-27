Nearly 1m Irish passports issued in record-breaking year

Almost a million Irish passports were issued in 2019, Dublin has revealed.

The record total was hit because of a surge in applicants from the UK – with tens of thousands of people living here apparently seeking a way to maintain their European citizenship after Brexit.

Interest from the England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland peaked in March and October – the months when the UK was initially due to leave the EU.

Fears of losing a host of rights – including access to the European health insurance card and the Erasmus university scheme – are thought to have inspired many to seek the extra documentation.

Anyone living in the UK who has either Irish parents or grandparents is entitled to a passport for the country.

Simon Coveney, Ireland’s foreign affairs minister said it had been “another bumper year for the passport service”.

Application numbers have gone up every since 2015 – the year before the Brexit referendum.

Mr Coveney added: “I want to thank the staff of the passport service who have worked hard in recent years to ensure the government provides a modern, secure and efficient service.

“The Irish passport is a valuable document and we continue to strengthen all processes to prevent fraud and maintain its integrity and security.”