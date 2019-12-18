BTKD came together at the year-end tea

THE British Women’s Association (BTKD) organised its annual tea at Troy Hotel, central London. Russian violinist Paula Gorbanova gave a mini-concert to the members in the tea, attended by Turkey’s London Ambassador Ümit Yalçın’s wife Gül Yalçın. Mrs Yalçın stated that 2019 was a turbulent year all over the world and emphasised the importance of women’s associations such as BTKD in terms of strengthening human ties and celebrated the new year of the members.

BTKD, one of the active non-governmental organisations operating in London since 2002, bringing its members together in the traditional year-end tea, Gül Yalçın, TRNC Deputy Consul Denil Ertuğ, Azra Eğmez, wife of TSK London Naval Attaché, and many members attended.

BTKD Chairman Servet Hassan and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Funda Aksanoğlu, Sevgül Özkor, Itır Sökmen, Deniz Harput and Mihrişah Safa hosted a year-end invitation was a warm and friendly atmosphere. The new members of the Association showed great interest in the invitation, speaking about past and future events Hassan said that they had celebrated International Women’s Day ”and“ Mother’s Day in Parliament in 2019 and said that they will always remember with respect and longing, Betül Ziler, one of the oldest members of the association who passed away a few months ago. President Hassan thanked the interest and support given to the association and emphasized that Cumhuriyet they are proud of the women of the Republic who have achieved success in all areas of life ”.

Later, Gül Yalçın expressed her gratitude for coming together with the members of BTKD’s tea and said: “When we look at Turkey-Britain relations, we can see good progress. Our trade with the UK is increasing positively. The only European country in which we give more than foreign trade is England. The number of tourists going to our country from here in the first month of the year is 2.5 million. The developments in relations between the two countries are pleasing.

Hopefully, we will enter the new year with hope and optimism. Our young people make us very hopeful. We are in favour of solidifying our women’s place in society. Women’s associations like BTKD are very important in terms of strengthening our human ties. I congratulate you for your work and wish you a new year full of health, peace and happiness. ”

After Gül Yalçın’s speech, Canan Maxton, a member of BTKD and founder of Talent Unlimited, presented Russian violinist Paula Gorbanova, one of the music students they supported. Following this new members of BTKD introduced themselves. The year-end tea continued with the presentation of the treats prepared by the members of the Board of Directors and the conversation.