İlker Kılıç commemorates the event in London

The event, organised by the CTP UK and the Turkish Cypriot Peace and Democracy Association, was hosted on Sunday, December 15th.

Ilker Kilic, who lost his life last at the end of September, was buried in his homeland of Northern Cyprus after a funeral ceremony was held in London.

Kılıç, who is a popular figure and respected by people from all walks of life. The commemoration event held in London on behalf of the martyrs of democracy began to minute of silence. Later, Derman Saraçoğlu, President of the Cyprus Turkish Peace and Democracy Association, said, “We are here because we are aware of the values ​​that İlker Kılıç has.”

Sraçoğlu said in his speech: “Our movement was one of the touchstones. İlker was one of our comrades who had accomplished great works in the London branch of our movement. Kılıç was an intellectual, politician whom the Republican Turkish Party Movement had met in the Turkish Cypriot community, and he was a comrade who knew how to carry his characteristic until the last day of his life. ”

Later, Mehmet Raif, son of late Hasan Raif, who was one of the prominent figures of the Turkish Cypriot Left in London and died the previous year, played Cypriot songs in his own style. After Raif’s performance, those who knew Kılıç took the floor to share their memories and stories.

Then, the event ended with Hamza Irkad commemorating Kılıç with his music and memory book was opened were those who had to gather together at the event were able to leave their messages in.