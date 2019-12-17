Landlord squeezed 15 tenants into family home

A landlord who crammed 15 people into her family home in west London has been ordered to pay £400,000.

Gurdeep Kaur, 47, was handed the record confiscation order after she converted her house in Hillingdon without planning permission.

Tenants lived in small rooms and an outbuilding at the home in First Avenue.

Immigration officers and council planning enforcement staff raided the property after a two-year investigation.

At Isleworth crown court, Kaur was ordered to pay £406,712 and a £20,000 fine for the planning offence.

The council was awarded more than £4,000 in prosecution costs

Kaur has three months to pay or will be sent to prison for five years and still have to pay it.

