Exit poll: Conservatives predicted to win

Exit polls have suggested that the Conservatives have won the general election and Boris Johnson will enjoy a commanding House of Commons majority, the broadcasters.

The poll – conducted by Ipsos MORI on behalf of Sky News, the BBC and ITV News – forecasts the Tories will win 368 seats, with Labour on 191 seats, the SNP on 55 seats and the Liberal Democrats on 13 seats.

To form a majority government in the Commons, a party needs to win more than 325 seats.

The exit poll suggests Labour are set for a hugely disappointing night, with the party forecast to secure their lowest number of seats for decades.

The exit poll numbers would give Prime Minister Boris Johnson a Commons majority of 86, vindicating his decision to push for a winter election.

In Scotland, the SNP are set to return to near complete dominance, by winning 55 out of the country’s 59 constituencies.