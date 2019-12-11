Limassol Association UK visited Londra Gazete

THE Limassol Association UK, one of the active associations in the London, visited the Londre Gazete on Wednesday 11 December to shared there well wishes for the new year.

Arife Retvan, president of the Association and Tevfik Zekai, Member of the Board of Directors, reflected the past and future activities of the association. Retvan and Zekai, sat down with Londra Gazete’s director Yılmaz Özyiğit and marketing manager Osman Besim, gave bergamot jam which is unique to Cyprus as a courtesy gift.

Every year, the association officials visited Londra Gazete wishing that the new year would bring health, happiness and unity to the whole world. The executives, who expressed their wishes and expectations for the New Year, stated that they aim to work harder in 2020 and wished the support of the Londra Gazete to continue.