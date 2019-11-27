Ersin Tatar to announce his presidential candidacy in London

WHILE no official statement has been released on the schedule of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’s Prime Minister Ersin Tatar visit to London, according to sourced that have spoken with Londra Gazete TRNC’s PM is expected to arrive in London on Friday 29 November after he schedules a trip to Strasbourg, France on Thursday night.

Tatar is expected to meet with Turkey’s Ambassador to London Umit Yalcin and Turkey’s Transport Minister and diplomats on Friday morning. According to the information given to the Londra Gazete, Tatar will meet with community representatives at the TRNC London Representative Office, following this a press conference is to take place Tatar is expected to announce his candidacy for the TRNC presidential election which will take place next year in April.

WHO IS ERSIN TATAR?

The current Prime Minister of the TRNC Ersin Tatar is also the leader of the National Unity Party (UBP).

Born in the capital of Cyprus in 1960, Tatar graduated from the Faculty of Economics at Cambridge University in the UK, after finished his degree in 1982 he went on to work at Price Waterhouse when he gained his Chartered Accountant qualification and later work at PollyTech.

In 1991 he moved to Turkey where he worked at FMC Nurol Defense Industry Co and for 9 years served as the Finance Director of ShowTV. In 1996, while living in Turkey, Tatar launched his own private TV channel, Kanal T, in North Cyprus.

In 2003 he and his family moved back to North Cyprus and from this time he became involved in politics joining UBP. In 2018 Tatar ran for the second time in UBP’s leadership race a won.