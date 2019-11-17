26-year-old man deported from Turkey charged with terrorist acts

A 26-year-old man has been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts following his arrest at Heathrow Airport, Met Police have said.

Mamun Rashid, from east London, was charged on Sunday after he was arrested three days earlier when he arrived on an inbound flight to the UK from Turkey.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “A man has been charged with a terrorism offence following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“Mamun Rashid, 26, of east London, was charged on Sunday, November 17 with preparation of terrorist acts under section 5 (1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

“The charge follows his arrest on Thursday, November 14 at Heathrow Airport after arriving on an inbound flight to the UK from Turkey.

“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 18.”