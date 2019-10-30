Stem cell donation event being held by TTFF

THE Turkish community football federation (TTFF) will be holding a swabbing event which aims to collect stem cell donations that could help people suffering from various types of cancer with a number of different cancers.

The everyone will take place at New River Sports Centre, White Hart Lane, Wood Green, N22 5QW on Sunday 3rd November from 10am-6pm.

Anyone between the ages of 18-55 and in general good health can become a potential blood stem cell donor living in the UK. You can donate by giving a simple and painless swab which will be tested to see if you are a match on the DKMS, or added you to the list until a match is entered.

It takes a simple few minutes to do and but a donation could be a potentially lifesaving blood stem cell donor.