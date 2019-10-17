BK-KÖF continues to grow across the UK

THE UK Turkish Cypriot Student Federation (BK-KÖF), independence organization based on the local organization, encompassing Turkish Cypriots studying in all parts of the UK, continues to grow.

BK-KTÖF, which aims to promote solidarity and community feeling among Turkish Cypriot students studying in the UK, raises adaptation challenges, organizes events, defends the rights of students in the TRNC government, in particular, the right to scholarship, and concerns Turkish Cypriot students with the UK government and other relevant organizations.

The organization is established in 14 regions and consists of local organizations, through which all Turkish Cypriot students can become members, and a central government designated through them and has hundreds of members.

The organization organizes activities on a regular basis for the integration of Turkish Cypriot student communities in different cities and close regions and for the introduction of new students to other Turkish Cypriots.

The federation is tasked with lobbying the UK institutions and government on issues of interest to Turkish Cypriot students, as well as trying to connect with Greek Cypriot student organizations and all other student organizations organized throughout the UK.

Addressing the problems of address and similar bureaucratic status of Turkish Cypriot students in some universities during the university entrance; it is also one of the goals of the organization to introduce options and actions for students who are Turkish Cypriots, but also for students who have suffered from being deprived of European Union citizenship.It is also trying to establish a network of support and assistance by making problems and concerns about similar issues start to be discussed in a secure environment.

Joining the UK Turkish Cypriot Student Federation is easy. Just fill out the online membership form on the Facebook page of the organization.