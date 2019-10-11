Man arrested after 5 people attacked in Manchester

2 hours önce
0 69 Bir dakikadan az

Five people have been injured in a knife attack at the Arndale Centre in Manchester city centre.

A man was seen “running around with a knife lunging at multiple people”, according to one witness.

Police said three people had been stabbed and a fourth was also hurt. A man in his 40s has been arrested.

In a tweet Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Shocked by the incident in Manchester and my thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.”

Counter-terror officers are “keeping an open mind” about the motive for the attack, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The shopping centre has been evacuated and trams have stopped operating at Exchange Square outside the entrance.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital.”

He continued: “In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them.

“Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.

“A man in his 40s – who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault – remains in custody for questioning.”

 

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

3 weeks önce
132

Johnson blames Iran for Saudi Arabia oil attacks

4 weeks önce
730

Police appeal after four men robbed in Enfield

8 September 2019
204

Met re-opens investigation as footage of Savoy security guard beating a homeless man is shared

3 September 2019
378

London has ‘become the acid attack hotspot’

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin