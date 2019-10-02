KTGBI will be holding their AGM

The Turkish Cypriot Youth Association (KTGBI) announced on Tuesday that they will elect their new board members at their annual general meeting (AGM) next week on Tuesday 8 October.

Holding its first AMG, KTGBI candidates who want to put themselves forward for the presidential candidates should apply until Friday, October 4 it was announced that the election, which will be held on Tuesday, October 8, the board of members for this coming year will be announced at the meeting.

KTGBI will continue to work with the president and board of directors they will elect in the new term. The AGM will be held at 7.30 pm 628-630 Green Lanes Tottenham, London N8 0SD.

