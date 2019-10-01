Funeral ceremony to be held for İlker Kılıç

One of the most well-known architects in our community and an important figure in the fight for peace and fight for unification in Cyprus, İlker Kılıç passed away on Friday 27 September 2019.

Aged 72 Kılıç has spent many years as of his life as the chairman for CTP London and the Democracy Association and devoting his time to the community here in London and in Cyprus.

Kilic was one of the important names of the 68 Generation, born and raised in the Paphos region of Cyprus on 31 December 1947 and continued his political struggle until the end of his life.

After battling with illness for sometime he lost his fight and passed away last Friday night.

MESSAGES OF CONDOLENCES

The Republic of Northern Cyprus President Mustafa Akıncı shared his messages of condolences saying: “The sad news that we lost İlker Kılıç, a dear friend who devoted his life to the struggle for peace and democracy, has reached me in New York. We have been deeply shocked by this bitter news that we never expected. I would like to extend my condolences to our esteemed wife, dear daughters, fighting friends, all lovers and our society. Unfortunately, we lost another value. ”

Also sharing his message of sadness at the new was the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) leader Tufan Erhürman saying; “We have lost a sincere friend, a wise man whose heart beats for these people and this land, We have lost our brother İlker Kılıç. My sorrow is eternal. I wish all of us, especially his family and relatives.”

A statement was shared by CTP UK with the details of the funeral ceremony they also expressed the sorrow saying: “We are deeply saddened of the loss of a very important person in the way in our struggle for peace and democracy, a very dear person, brother and friend.”

FUNERAL CEREMONY

Ilker Kılıç will have a funeral ceremony in London. A ceremony will be held at the Palmers Green Mosque in North London after of which he will be flown to his beloved country of Cyprus and laid to rest.

Tomorrow (Friday, October 4), the funeral ceremony will take place at 10 am in the Palmers Green Mosque at 30 Oakthorpe Rd, Palmers Green, London N13 5JL. Kılıç will be sent to Cyprus after the ceremony in London, where will be buried in the Nicosia (Lefkosa) Cemetery on Saturday, October 5th.

As Londra Gazete, we would like to express our condolences to his wife, children, relatives and friends.