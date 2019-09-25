Taste of Anatolia film festival in Cambridge

THE Taste of Anatolia film festival organised by the Balik Arts will be taking place again this year for the 2nd time in Cambridge.

This year’s festival will run from the 27-29 September, the weekend-long festival showings will be at the Old Divinity School of St John’s College. With 12 films to be shown, 6 short and 6 feature films the taste of Anatolia boast of bringing together the creative energy of a new generation of talent from Turkey.  Talking about the importance of the festival, in a statement, it said: “Not only does the festival provide a crucial platform, but it champions underrepresented voices by celebrating the power of independent cinema.”

The Taste of Anatolia was founded by the charity Balik Arts, which was set up in 1999 to work with young people through the arts and film, using the slogan ‘Social Change via Film’.

Creating a platform for these arts to learn and shown, the director balik art Yesim Guzelpinar said: “We approach the festival organisation with self-sufficiency and creativity, our driving mission to create a platform for new generations of talent emerging from turkey. I’m very excited about sharing this year’s festival with audiences, new and old alike.”

