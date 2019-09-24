 ‘Salt Bae’ is opening up shop in London

NUSRET Gökçe who has been dubbed ‘salt bae’ after becoming an internet sensation, shared this week that work is underway at his new restaurant which will open here in London.

Since a video of him seconding a steak with salt in his own unique way was shared in January 2017, Nusret shot to fame across the world, the video has been viewed over 10 million times. Since then he’s opened restaurants all over the globe, the latest is in New York.

The Turkish butcher, chef and restaurateur, who owns Nusr-Et a chain of steak houses, was in London to check out the progress of his new restaurant.

Scheduled to open u this December at The Park Tower Knightsbridge, 101 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7RN. It won’t be long until Nurset will be offer Londoners what his famous dishes boast that he will be “personally selecting every cut”.