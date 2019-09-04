15-year-boy fatally stabbed in Stratford

A paramedic was left in tears after battling for more than an hour to save the life of a teenager who was stabbed in a terrifying street fight in east London.

Police called to Byford Close in Stratford at 6.45pm last night found the victim, aged about 16, with knife wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

London’s violent crime epidemic has seen five teenagers murdered in less than a month.

Police said that “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a 15-year-old boy with stab injuries.

Despite the very best efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The latest victim is the 99th person to be killed in the capital this year, 19 of whom were teenagers.

Father-of-five Sadekur Rahman, 41, said a paramedic burst into tears when the boy passed away after he had tried with colleagues to save his life. He said: “I saw paramedics pumping a boy’s chest.

“The paramedics tried for over an hour — one of them burst into tears. They tried so hard.”

A Section 60 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act has been implemented across the whole borough of Newham until 12:30hrs on Wednesday, 4 September.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation, is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6616/3 Sept.

Police Appeal:

If you have information that could help us investigate, but don’t want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, can visit www.fearless.org to where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.