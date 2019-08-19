PM orders action to stop measles spread

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ordering urgent action to ensure that children and young people in Britain are protected against measles.

The disease can be stopped through two doses of the MMR vaccine, but immunisation rates have been falling for a number of reasons.

And the UK has lost its measles-free status, three years after the virus was eliminated in the country.

In the first quarter of 2019, there were 231 confirmed cases in the UK.

The prime minister announced that:

GPs are being asked to promote catch-up vaccinations for children who may have missed out on both doses

Social media companies are being urged to quash misleading anti-vaccine messages

The firms will be invited to a summit to explore how they can better promote accurate vaccination information

The government will also use the NHS website to address misleading claims about the safety of vaccines

Measles outbreaks in the UK

Many of the UK cases were acquired abroad with some onward spread in under-vaccinated communities.

Just 87% of UK children are receiving their second dose, which is below the 95% target for measles elimination.

The first dose of the MMR vaccine is offered to all one-year-olds. Children are given a second dose of MMR before they start school.

But estimates suggest that in England, one in seven five-year-olds has yet to be fully immunised.

Experts say the drop in uptake may be partly because of complacency – people perceiving the threat of infection as too low to matter. Anti-vaccination messaging may also have contributed.

Mr Johnson said: “There’s a number of reasons why people don’t get themselves or their children the vaccines they need, but we need decisive action across our health service and society to make sure communities are properly immunised.

“From reassuring parents about the safety of vaccines, to making sure people are attending follow-up appointments, we can and must do more to halt the spread of infectious, treatable diseases in modern-day Britain.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “It’s easy to forget how devastating measles can be, precisely because vaccines are so effective at preventing it in the first place.

“With this strategy, the whole health system will come together to renew focus on vaccinations – especially for our children – and this time we will eliminate measles for good.”

Measles is a highly contagious and dangerous infection. Anyone who has not received two doses of MMR vaccine will be at risk.

Measles is now endemic in countries including France, Germany and Italy.

Measles cases nearly tripled globally during the first seven months of the year compared to the same period in 2018, the World Health Organization has confirmed.

So far this year there have been 364,808 measles cases reported around the world.

Source: BBC