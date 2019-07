A man has been stabbed in the leg with a machete in a suspected homophobic attack in south-east London.

The victim was taken to hospital via air ambulance after police were called to Surrey Quays Road, Southwark, at 3.12pm.

Officers said they believed there may have been a homophobic motive for the attack.

The attacker is believed to have fled the scene on a motorbike, Scotland Yard said. No arrests have been made.