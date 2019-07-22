27 parks in Hackney awarded best in the UK  

Hackney Council now officially boasts 27 of the best parks in the UK, up from 25 last year, as recognised by the Green Flag Awards.

Broadway Market Green and Rowley Gardens in Woodberry Down have been recognised by Keep Britain Tidy & The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government’s prestigious Green Flag Awards – an international scheme which recognises and awards the best parks and open spaces in the UK and abroad.

The Green Flag Award programme, now in its third decade, signals to the public that the spaces are not only beautifully maintained, but boast the highest possible environmental standards and excellent visitor facilities.

The council said that “Hackney is constantly working to improve and maintain its green spaces. This year has seen the Council plant 90 trees in 11 parks across the borough as part of the Mayor of London’s Community Tree Planting Scheme, launch our new playground at Daubeney Fields in King’s Park, refurbish the toilets in Hackney Downs and in September we will begin the £4m restoration of Springfield Park.”

Cllr Feryal Clark Deputy Mayor and Cabinet member for health, social care, leisure and parks said “We are extremely proud of our borough’s parks and green spaces and the incredible work done by our park staff and volunteers. To have this recognition is testament to our dedication in maintaining and improving these wonderful green areas.

From one of the largest concentration of football pitches in Europe at Hackney Marshes, to Stoke Newington’s historic and charming Clissold Park, Hackney is an area rich in green space, and we are constantly working to make our borough greener. We look forward to more success at next year’s Green Flag Awards!”