Londoners ‘skipping work because they cannot afford the commute‘

Nearly two-thirds of Londoners have skipped work because they were unable to pay for the commute, new research suggests.

A new nationwide survey showed at least 60 per cent of people living in London had failed to go to work because of money problems.

That compared to a national average of 39 per cent.

According to the figures, employees in the capital are in general less financially healthy than those living outside of London.

The study, commissioned by employee benefit provider Hastee Pay and conducted by research firm Vitreous World, asked how employees financially survive the month until payday.

A total of 89 per cent of respondents in London said they had to source additional funds to make it until payday  – including loans, credit cards and personal savings. This compared to 82 percent nationally.

More than half in London were also found to have applied for high cost credits such as overdrafts and payday loans (51 percent).

