Driver face penalty point for not wearing their seat belt

New plans by the government could mean that drivers who don’t wear a seat belt could be hit with penalty points on their licence.

Currently, an on-the-stop fine of £100 or up £500 is issued to anyone over the age of 14 is found to be not wearing their seat belt, children under 14 found to be not wearing their seat belt the driver can also find, an on-the-stop £100 or up £500.

New tougher plans that have been proposed by the government could see drivers give penalty points well as the fine, the Department for Transport did not reveal how many points may be handed out, but the penalty is currently three points in Northern Ireland.

Motorists can be disqualified from driving if they build up 12 or more points within three years.