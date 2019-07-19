Business leaders call for new MPs to change’ hostile’ immigration rules

A plea for the next prime minister to tear down Theresa May’s hostile immigration rules and bring in the talent the country needs to succeed was made by a new coalition of business leaders and universities today.

They called on Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt to slash Mrs May’s £30,000 salary threshold to £20,000 amid fears it will starve firms of skilled personnel when extended to European workers.

With shortages of specialist workers already holding back some sectors, they called for temporary visas to be extended to two years, reforms to let firms sponsor more overseas recruits and the restoration of the two-year visa for new international graduates.

The call dubbed “#FullStrength” was made by business groups representing thousands of companies, including the British Retail Consortium, UKHospitality, techUK, Universities UK and the Federation of Master Builders.

“Our country needs a fair and managed immigration system that keeps it open to all levels of talent,” they wrote in a joint letter to the rivals to become Britain’s new prime minister.

“As the UK prepares to leave the EU, it is imperative that the Government puts in measures that will avoid employers facing a cliff-edge in recruitment.”

Jasmine Whitbread, chief executive at London First, which co-ordinated the letter, said: “Without a bold move now on immigration reform, the skill shortages many companies face risk becoming even more acute.”